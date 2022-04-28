Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Trail buddies Leslie Reynolds, left, and Hope Hardt take an afternoon hike through Lindenwood Nature Preserve on a chilly Wednesday. Previous Next Thursday, April 28, 2022 1:00 am Out in the sticks Out in the sticks Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Woman pleads guilty in slaying FWCS to boost airflow quality City Council questions trash hauler GFL Area House members face challengers Pompeo: 'We're going to reclaim America' Parkview grant targets food insecurity, health Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education