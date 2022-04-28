Jury convicts defendant in slaying of 15-year-old

It took a jury about half an hour today to find Cameron Blake Hallett guilty of murder in the death of 15-year-old Eric Ray McDonnell Jr.

Hallett, 24, was emotionless when Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull read the jury's verdict of guilty of murder and again after the jury found him guilty of using a gun in the commission of a felony, a sentence enhancement.

Hallett's sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. July 8.

Hallett shot McDonnell in the alley behind the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue on the night of Feb. 19, 2020.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said in his opening statement that Hallett had publicly accused the 15-year-old of stealing from him.

McDonnell's family agreed that the verdict gave a sense of closure but declined to make a formal statement.

Hallett's attorney, Ryan Gardner, said that they plan to file an appeal.