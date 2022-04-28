Coroner: Early morning deaths ruled homicide-suicide

A man shot a woman to death in a Cheviot Drive apartment early today, then turned the gun on himself, the Allen County coroner's office said.

Alize Chablis Wiley, 21, of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds, and her death is the eighth homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement following autopsies.

Kesaun Hunter, 20, of Fort Wayne died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death has been ruled a suicide, the coroner's office said.

Fort Wayne police have said they were called to the 3300 block of Cheviot about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for an unknown problem and saw someone inside the residence with a weapon.

Crisis teams were called, but attempts made to get the person out of the apartment were unsuccessful, police have said. They said crews were forced to enter the home, where they found two adult victims dead about 2:11 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.