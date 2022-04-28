Grant to assist local Afghan refugees

A $50,760 grant from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation will help Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend assist Afghan refugees who arrived in Fort Wayne last fall.

Because of the swift fall of the Afghan government and emergency evacuation, Afghans who fled at that time were not able to be processed through the normal refugee channels, the diocese said in a Thursday news release about the grant. As a result, the refugees are legally considered “parolees” or “evacuees” and required to apply for permanent residency in the U.S. within strict timelines.

Catholic Charities is working with 133 Afghan evacuees in Fort Wayne who will need legal immigration services, but there are not enough organizations in Fort Wayne that can provide the necessary legal support.

“Immigration experts across the country are overwhelmed by the number of Afghan cases that need to be processed in such a short amount of time,” said a statement from Luz Ostrognai, director of Immigration Services at Catholic Charities. “This grant ensures those [Afghans] resettled locally, will have timely and proper legal services for their immigration case.”

To meet overwhelming need, Catholic Charities will be adding contract staff who specialize in immigration to help local Afghan evacuees who are seeking to file for Asylum, Special Immigrant Visa, or applying to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

Expanded services will include conducting group orientations, providing individual screenings, consulting on legal pathways to citizenship, aiding in court proceedings and advising on family reunification options.