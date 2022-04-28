I-69 exit ramp to close for 2 weeks

The southbound Interstate 69 exit ramp to Lower Huntington Road will be closed for about two weeks, beginning on or after May 5, during a pavement replacement project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

Work will also be done on the westbound Lower Huntington Road to northbound I-69 shoulder, the transportation department said in a statement. It said all work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

A detour uses Lafayette Center Road, Fogwell Parkway and Lower Huntington Road.