2 found dead in apartment

Fort Wayne police are investigating the deaths of two people at an apartment early today.

Officers said they were called to the 3300 block of Cheviot Drive about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for an "unknown problem" and saw someone inside the residence with a weapon.

Crisis teams were called and attempts made to get the person out of the apartment, but were unsuccessful.

Crews were forced to enter the home where they found two adult victims dead about 2:11 a.m.

No further information was provided.