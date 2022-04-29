Responding to tragic fire

ABOVE: Firefighter Kyle Hill installs a smoke detector Thursday at a home in the Dupont Estates mobile home park as part of a Smoke Detector Distribution and Installation Blitz.
LEFT: Firefighters go door to door Thursday to deliver smoke alarms in the park. The initiative, conducted by the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the state fire marshal and Indiana Department of Homeland Security, comes in the aftermath of a fire in the park that killed four children.
Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette
Firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office and Indiana Department of Homeland Security go door to door Thursday to deliver smoke alarms to residents in Dupont Estates mobile home park as part of a Smoke Detector Distribution and Installation Blitz