150-year term issued in Rosemont Drive deaths

A man was sentenced today to 150 years in prison in an arson fire in which three people died two years ago.

Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull imposed the sentence against J. Trinidad Ramirez II, 33.

A jury found Ramirez guilty April 1 of arson, murder and felony murder.

The murder conviction was for the shooting of Marcos I. Casares, 37, on April 10, 2020, at 1840 Rosemont Drive.

The felony murder count was for the death of Kyle Gregory Call, 32, whose body was found in the house. He'd been drinking and was asleep during the fire.

A witness told police that Ramirez set a blanket on fire knowing there were two other men in the house.