Commissioners: No decision yet on county jail plans

The Allen County commissioners said Friday they don't know whether more space is the best long-term solution to the jail's overcrowding issues.

Commissioner Rich Beck suggested discussing the Allen County Jail at the close of Friday's meeting because of an increase in misinformation spreading through the community about a possible $25 million expansion or a $300 million new jail. Commissioner Therese Brown was absent.

Commissioner Nelson Peters said he welcomed the opportunity to share "the real story."

"It's sort of interesting to me that everybody, right now, has their minds made up on exactly what is going to happen," Peters said. "And we don't know what's going to happen. There's a tremendous amount of due diligence that needs to be done, and we're in the process of slowly working our way through that."

Overcrowding and understaffing at the Allen County Jail has been a concern for years. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled in a lawsuit that the jail's overcrowding and low staffing had led to numerous problems that threaten and cause inmates' injuries.

By May 15, county officials have to improve conditions at the jail, including a plan for keeping the population at the facility at or below 732 inmates. If the plan involves building a new jail, officials will have to address general construction, a purchase agreement, hiring of an architect and construction manager and other benchmarks, the order stated.

The commissioners are working on short-term solutions to fulfill the judge's order, but Peters said it's going to take longer for officials to find a long-term solution. Until then, Beck said the commissioners will provide a jail update every week, even if the update is that no progress has been made in that week.

"I think if there's anything to underscore at this point, it's that nothing's been decided. Contrary to the emails we get and to the phone calls that we get, nothing has been decided," Peters said. "We have a lot to work through."

