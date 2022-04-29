Maplecrest, St. Joe Center Road sections limited

There will be intermittent lane restrictions next week on Maplecrest Road between St. Joe Center and Rothman roads, and on St. Joe Center Road between Salge Drive and Jonathon Oaks Boulevard, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The restrictions are needed for crews to install communication lines, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems, contact the city's right of way department at 427-6155.