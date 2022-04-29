Police seek 70-year-old man missing from downtown

Fort Wayne police said today they are seeking the public's help in locating a 70-year-old man missing for more than two months.

Richard Kirk is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, white, bald, with blue eyes, city police said in a statement. It said he wears glasses and may now have a beard.

Kirk has been missing since Feb. 21, and was last seen in downtown Fort Wayne, police said. They said he has no cell phone, identification or vehicle.

Anyone with information about Kirk is asked to call police at 260-427-1201.