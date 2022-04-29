80% of young adults like Fort Wayne's quality of life, poll for Realtors finds

Eighty percent of young adults -- ages 21 to 35 -- gave a thumbs up to Fort Wayne's quality of life in a survey Upstate Alliance of Realtors commissioned.

Parks, festivals, dining and outdoor recreation were among the leading factors attracting that demographic to visit downtown, and four in 10 survey respondents said they would consider living downtown, despite questions about housing availability and affordability.

The results are from the 2021 Smart Growth poll of Allen County residents in their early 20s to mid 30s, the Upstate Alliance, also known as UPSTAR, said in a news release today.

The survey, designed and administered by American Strategies and conducted by professional interviewers, includes responses from 475 adults. UPSTAR said the survey was commissioned to provide Realtors and local economic development agencies insight on the availability and affordability of housing and the quality of life in downtown Fort Wayne.

Of the 80% who had positive views of the area's quality of life, 25% called it “excellent” while 55% rated it as “good.” When asked what would improve the Fort Wayne area's quality of life, respondents' top preferences included more parks and recreational opportunities, improved walkability and increased options for downtown nightlife.

A majority of respondents -- 65% -- visit downtown Fort Wayne more than once a month, with 43% visiting at least weekly. The most popular aspects of downtown among respondents included parks and trails, festivals and the food scene -- restaurants/bars, a synopsis of survey results said.

