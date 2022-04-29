Altercation, arson attempt at justice complex

An Allen County Jail confinement officer was taken to a hospital Thursday night after an altercation with an inmate.

Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Stone said that the incident happened at 8:17 p.m. while the officer was attempting to move the inmate. They got into a tussle and both went to the ground.

The officer struck his head when they fell. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Stone said.

He’s since been released.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is also investigating an arson attempt at the Allen County Justice Center adjacent to the jail just after 9 a.m. this morning.

A man in a puffy black coat walked in and put lighter fluid on a stanchion -- a pole with fabric strip extensions used to direct a line of people, said Allen County Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Stone. The man then lit it on fire and left in a black SUV.

Security officers saw the incident and extinguished the fire, then put the stanchion out on the sidewalk, Stone said. They evacuated the building as a precaution.

There was no smoke smell. There is a round mark on the carpet from the heat of the stanchion.

"No real damage, no idea why he did it," Stone said.

The sheriff’s department is reviewing video to identify the man and the vehicle.

