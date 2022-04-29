The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Friday, April 29, 2022 10:38 am

Man gets 80 years in shooting death

Journal Gazette

A man was sentenced today to 80 years in prison for murder in a September 2020 shooting death at an East State Boulevard convenience store.

A jury had found Darryl A. Davis, 40, guilty of murder in March.

He was accused of killing Stephon D. Holland, 22, at the Quick Stop convenience store.

The shooting happened after Davis and three friends confronted Holland.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Davis to 80 years.

 

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  