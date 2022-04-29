Man gets 80 years in shooting death

A man was sentenced today to 80 years in prison for murder in a September 2020 shooting death at an East State Boulevard convenience store.

A jury had found Darryl A. Davis, 40, guilty of murder in March.

He was accused of killing Stephon D. Holland, 22, at the Quick Stop convenience store.

The shooting happened after Davis and three friends confronted Holland.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Davis to 80 years.