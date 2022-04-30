Late night laughs

All aTwitter

“That's right, people. Twitter said it would never sell to Elon Musk, and then he produced the cash and they're like, 'All right, we'll sell.' Yeah, I guess they found that edit button after all.

“I honestly don't know why Elon would want to own Twitter, all right? It just doesn't feel like a fun place to supervise. It's like buying Jurassic Park after the power went down and the cages are open.”– Trevor Noah

“He said he wants to transform Twitter as a platform for free speech around the globe. Yeah, that's the problem with Twitter – no one can say what they think.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Yeah, Musk has said that he's pro-free speech, so a lot of people think that he'll let former President Trump back on the platform.

“The caps lock key on Trump's phone was like, 'I'm back, baby.'

“But listen to this, today Trump told Fox News that he will not return to Twitter and will instead join his own platform, Truth Social. Wait, so not even Trump is on Truth Social yet?” – Jimmy Fallon

“You know, he claims he won't go back on Twitter, but he 100% will go back on Twitter, and then this dumb new company he conned everybody out of their money for will become, I guess, the social media equivalent of a Radio Shack – a Radio Shack that is run by Devin Nunes.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“Yeah, so Truth Social is competition for Twitter the same way that guy on the plane was competition for Mike Tyson.” – Trevor Noah

“Imagine having so much money that you think it's a good idea to buy hell.”– James Corden

Alternative Twitter

“Truth Social is getting a boost from the news that Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Their app is now No. 1 on the Apple Store free app chart. We know this because Trump released a statement that said, 'Truth Social is No. 1 in the Apple App store,' a statement he did not bother to post on Truth Social, by the way, because no one would see it there.

“He still hasn't posted on his own Truth Social app since the day it launched back in February. The last time he ignored something this much it was named Eric.

“The truth about Truth Social is, of course, it's No. 1. The reason no one's downloading the Twitter app is because everybody already has Twitter.” – Jimmy Kimmel

The next phase

“Finally, let's talk about COVID-19, the only one of us that has seen Kamala Harris in like three months. As we all know, a little over two years ago a bat in China didn't cover its mouth when it sneezed in a lab after visiting a food market, and that started a pandemic, and the world has never been the same.” – Trevor Noah

“I don't know if I believe it, seeing as how I know about 20 people who have COVID or have had it this month, but Dr. Fauci says we are no longer in the pandemic phase. We are transitioning from the pandemic phase to the awkward teenage phase. So instead of your hands, wash your face.”– Jimmy Kimmel

“But Fauci warned the virus cannot be stamped out completely. The country may be totally over it, but it's somehow still hanging around. Basically it's like 'American Idol.' ” – James Corden

“Yeah, a phase, sort of like wide-leg jeans – they disappeared for 20 years and now suddenly everyone looks like they have to borrow a pair of jeans from Shaq, you know?” – Trevor Noah