Saturday, April 30, 2022 2:59 pm
Komets' McIvor day-to-day with injury
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
WHEELING, W. Va. -- Komets defenseman Marcus McIvor doesn't have an eye injury, general manager David Franke said, but won't play today and is considered day-to-day.
McIvor was caught with a high stick -- no penalty was called -- in the first period of Friday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Wheeling Nailers. McIvor went to a local hospital.
The series is tied at 2 and the teams play 7:10 p.m. today at WesBanco Arena.
It's not known who will take his place in the lineup, but it will likely be Joe Masonius or Jordan Martel.
