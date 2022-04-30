Komets' McIvor day-to-day with injury

WHEELING, W. Va. -- Komets defenseman Marcus McIvor doesn't have an eye injury, general manager David Franke said, but won't play today and is considered day-to-day.

McIvor was caught with a high stick -- no penalty was called -- in the first period of Friday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Wheeling Nailers. McIvor went to a local hospital.

The series is tied at 2 and the teams play 7:10 p.m. today at WesBanco Arena.

It's not known who will take his place in the lineup, but it will likely be Joe Masonius or Jordan Martel.

