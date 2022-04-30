Defiance woman killed in crash

Ohio police are investigating a crash that killed a 55-year-old Defiance woman early today.

Officers said Tracy L. Perez was driving a silver Chevrolet Equinox northwest on Indiana 15 about 5:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway just southeast of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township.

The SUV overturned and was engulfed in flames when emergency responders arrived, police said.

Officers said Perez had a seatbelt on, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was provided.