Pets of the week

Adora is a spayed, 6-month-old Retriever mix. She has a lot of energy and needs training. She would do well with an active person or family. To meet Adora, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Hazel is an 11-month-old spayed rabbit. She is very calm and friendly and doesn’t mind being held. She is also being litter box trained, so she can freely hop around. To meet Hazel, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Humane Fort Wayne
Carmello is a 2-year-old cat that was born missing part of her rear leg and has a head tilt. She is friendly but doesn’t enjoy being picked up and prefers a home without dogs. To meet her, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.