Muncie woman killed in crash; two others injured

A Muncie woman was killed in a vehicle crash this evening about three miles south of Markle, Indiana State Police said.



About 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Road 3 between County Road 200S and County Road 300S. Upon arrival, they found two passenger vehicles in the roadway, each sustaining heavy front-end damage, one of which was overturned with occupants entrapped and injured, a news release said.



Markel Fire/Rescue and Parkview EMS personnel were able to extract both injured drivers from the wreckage, however an adult female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Huntington County Coroner, the release said. Both drivers were transported to a Fort Wayne area hospital with what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.



The investigation by state police showed that a black 2010 Mazda passenger car driven by Timothy J. Poole II, 22, of Hartford City, was traveling southbound on State Road 3. The second passenger vehicle, a gray 2012 GMC Terrain, driven by Jeffery A. Slusser, 56, of Muncie, was traveling northbound. For an unknown reason, the release said, Poole’s vehicle crossed left of center into the northbound lane, colliding nearly head on with Slusser’s vehicle. Both vehicles sustained heavy frontal damage, with Slusser’s vehicle rolling over after impact and landing on its roof in the southbound lane.



The deceased adult female passenger was an occupant in Slusser’s vehicle. Her identity was being withheld late tonight, pending family notifications. The Huntington County Coroner is expected to release her identity Tuesday after those notifications have been completed.



Alcohol was not believed to be a factor, and seatbelts appear to have been in use.



The crash remains an active crash investigation by state police and the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department. Once complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Huntington County Prosecutor for review and determination if any criminal charges are warranted, the release said.