Grants to small for-profit Black-owned businesses announced

The Dyer Family Foundation today announced three grants to support small for-profit Black-owned businesses in greater Fort Wayne with annual revenues of less than $1 million.

Grant recipients are:

Cameron Brooks of Brooks BBQ and Chicken;

Nena Bailey of Bailey Realty Group; and

Jerry Carter of General Contractors Inc.

The Dyer Family Foundation, in partnership with Flagstar Bank and Indiana Black Expo Fort Wayne Chapter, announced a new program in February to support small for-profit Black-owned businesses in greater Fort Wayne with annual revenues less than $1 million. The working capital grants to Black-owned businesses were planned in amounts up to $25,000.

Along with the funding opportunity, Greater Fort Wayne and Flagstar Bank will provide technical assistance to all of the grantees. Greater Fort Wayne will offer memberships that include free meeting space and business mentoring, while Flagstar Bank will offer bank accounts, credit needs, retirement plans and payroll services.

The selection committee included Iric Headley of Fort Wayne Unitedl Chuck Surack, president of the Surack Family Foundation; and Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.