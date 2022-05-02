Reckless homicide charge filed in fatal crash

A 37-year-old Fort Wayne man has been preliminarily charged with reckless homicide in connection with a fatal crash Sunday night at South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne police said today.

Samuel L. Clemons also was preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, two counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, city police said in a statement.

Clemons was believed to be the potential barricaded subject later Sunday night at a residence in the 500 block of Madison Street, but he was not located at that residence, the statement said. It said Clemons turned himself in to police early this morning.

Police have said they were called to the crash scene about 7:35 p.m. They have said a woman's vehicle left South Clinton Street near East Jefferson Boulevard, and struck a tree and a utility pole; the woman was pinned inside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

Fort Wayne firefighters removed her from the vehicle, police have said, and she was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have said the woman's vehicle was traveling south on Clinton Street and left the west side of the road.