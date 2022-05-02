St. Joe Center Road closure revised

Westbound St. Joe Center Road will now be closed to through traffic from Wednesday to May 14 between St. Joe Road and Martin Luther Drive, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

A detour for westbound traffic will use St. Joe Road, Crescent Avenue, Coliseum Boulevard, Parnell Avenue and North Clinton Street, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

For questions or to report problems, contact the city's bridge department at 427-1172.