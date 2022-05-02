5 escape overnight house fire

Three adults and two children escaped a front-porch fire that moderately damaged a Silverfox Drive home early today, Fort Wayne firefighters said. No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 9300 block of Silverfox about 1:45 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the front porch, extending into the attic of the one-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Crews quickly attacked the exterior fire, then accessed the attic space, putting out spreading fire there, the statement said. It said the blaze was controlled within about 20 minutes of arrival.

Firefighters also located a cat and removed it safely, the statement said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Neighborhood Code Enforcement, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Fort Wayne police assisted at the scene.