Fort Wayne gasoline prices rise 13 cents per gallon in week

Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.98 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne.

Prices in Fort Wayne are 1.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.11 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said in a statement.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon today, the statement said. It said the national average is down 1 cent per gallon from a month ago and $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen. Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in the statement.

"The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise," De Haan said.

For now, he said, the rising cost of diesel will be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on airplane flights as jet fuel prices accelerate.