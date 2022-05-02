Bicyclist hurt in crash with pickup

An adult male bicyclist received life-threatening injuries Sunday night in a collision with a pickup truck on Illinois Road, Fort Wayne police said.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Illinois Road and Timberlake Trail about 9:40 p.m. and found the bicyclist near the intersection. He was taken to a local hospital.

They said the driver of a pickup truck was traveling east on Illinois when it collided with the bicyclist, who was attempting to cross Illinois northbound.

The crash remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.