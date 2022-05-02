3 hurt, 1 with life-threatening imjuries, in Washington Center Road crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and two others were injured, in a four-vehicle crash Sunday night on West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne police said.

City police said they were called about 7:10 p.m. to the intersection of West Washington Center and West Street because of a crash involving a motorcycle, a sport utility vehicle and two cars.

The adult male motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. They said the adult woman passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and an adult woman passenger in the SUV was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling west on Washington Center Road and slowed for traffic near West Street. A car traveling west behind the motorcycle failed to slow down and collided with the motorcycle, they said, forcing the motorcycle into oncoming traffic, and the motorcycle collided with a car headed east on Washington Center. Police said the car that initially collided with the motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with an SUV traveling east on Washington Center.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.