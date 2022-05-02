1 dies in South Clinton Street crash

A woman died Sunday night when her vehicle left South Clinton Street near East Jefferson Boulevard and struck a tree and a utility pole, Fort Wayne police said.

City police said they were called about 7:35 p.m. and found the woman pinned inside the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. They said Fort Wayne firefighters removed her from the vehicle and she was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the vehicle was traveling south on Clinton Street and left the west side of the road for an unknown reason. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact city police or use the P3 Tips app.

The crash remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the county coroner's office.