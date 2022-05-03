Local farmer beats incumbent for southwest County Council seat

A local farmer beat out the incumbent for the Republican nomination for the southwest Allen County Council seat in November.

Don Wyss, 47, won the nomination with more than 51% of the unofficial vote for the fourth district position. Councilman Chris Spurr, 47, garnered about 32% of the vote and was followed by 25-year-old Cameron Kelley, who received less than 16%.

“I am surprised at the result but am humbled by the amount of support we were able to see show up for us today,” Wyss said. “At the same time, it was exciting to see the results of our hard work pay off in the end.”

Wyss will face off against Democrat Nancy Brickley in November.

Josh Hale will be the Republican candidate on voters’ ballots for the county’s first district in its southeast quadrant. He won the nomination with about 75% of the vote over his opponent Allison Olinger.

Hale will face Democrat Paulette Nellems in the general election.

Councilman Tom Harris, 61, won the nomination with more than 49% of votes to defend his second district seat representing the northeast quadrant of the county. Lindsey Hammond received about 31% of the votes while Brad Brown garnered 19%.

Harris will face Democrat Curtis Nash in November to keep the seat he’s held since 2011.

dfilchak@jg.net