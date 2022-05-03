Tuesday, May 03, 2022 8:07 pm
Miller leads in Democrats' 82nd District House race
The Journal Gazette
Kyle Miller is ahead in the race for the Democratic nomination for Indiana's 82nd District House seat.
With 62% of the precincts reporting, Miller had 838 votes, or 48%, to 654, or 37%, for Melissa Rinehart and 255, or 15%, for Kathy Zoucha, the Allen County Election Board said.
