Miller leads in Democrats' 82nd District House race

Kyle Miller is ahead in the race for the Democratic nomination for Indiana's 82nd District House seat.

With 62% of the precincts reporting, Miller had 838 votes, or 48%, to 654, or 37%, for Melissa Rinehart and 255, or 15%, for Kathy Zoucha, the Allen County Election Board said.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later tonight or see Wednesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.