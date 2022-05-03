Johnson in lead for GOP 14th District Senate nod

Tyler Johnson has taken the lead in the race for the GOP nomination in Indiana's 14th Senate District.

With 62% of the precincts reporting, Johnson had 1,853 votes, or 53%, to 1,380, or 39%, for Ron Turpin and 283, or 8%, for Denny Worman, the Allen County Election Board said.

