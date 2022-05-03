Tuesday, May 03, 2022 8:01 pm
Johnson in lead for GOP 14th District Senate nod
The Journal Gazette
Tyler Johnson has taken the lead in the race for the GOP nomination in Indiana's 14th Senate District.
With 62% of the precincts reporting, Johnson had 1,853 votes, or 53%, to 1,380, or 39%, for Ron Turpin and 283, or 8%, for Denny Worman, the Allen County Election Board said.
