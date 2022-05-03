The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, May 03, 2022 8:01 pm

Johnson in lead for GOP 14th District Senate nod

The Journal Gazette

Tyler Johnson has taken the lead in the race for the GOP nomination in Indiana's 14th Senate District.

With 62% of the precincts reporting, Johnson had 1,853 votes, or 53%, to 1,380, or 39%, for Ron Turpin and 283, or 8%, for Denny Worman, the Allen County Election Board said.

For more on this story, visit www.journalgazette.net later tonight or see Wednesday's print edition of The Journal Gazette.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  