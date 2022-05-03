Hershberger takes lead in GOP sheriff's race

Troy Hershberger took a lead Tuesday night in the Republican race for the Allen County sheriff's nomination.

With 62% of the precincts reporting, Hershberger had 8,528 votes, or 54%, to 7,226, or 46%, for Mitch McKinney, the Allen County Election Board said.

