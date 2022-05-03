Silver Alert declared for missing Cedar Lake, IN woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.



The Cedar Lake Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Geraldine Wolff, a 48 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds, blond hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a Chicago Cubs t-shirt, blue jeans and white Converse shoes, and driving a grey 2004 Toyota Corolla with Indiana registration NGK230.



Geraldine is missing from Cedar Lake, Indiana which is 140 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 1:45 pm. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.



If you have any information on Geraldine Wolff, contact the Cedar Lake Police Department at 219-374-5416 or 911.