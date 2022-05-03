Severe storm: Van Wert County

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Van Wert County, Ohio, until 5 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m., radar indicated a severe thunderstorm was located seven miles east of Monroe, Indiana, moving east at 55 mph, the weather service said in its warning.

Wind gusts of 60 mph are possible with this storm, the weather service said. It said residents should expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The severe thunderstorm will be near Ohio City, Ohio, around 4:45 p.m. and around Van Wert, Ohio, around 4:50 p.m. Other locations affected include Middle Point, Venedocia, Elgin, Willshire and Wren.

The weather service recommended moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding, it said, adding motorists should not drive through flooded roadways.