Verbatim: Kroger updates on fire at Southgate Plaza store

Kroger Central Division issued this news release today:

[Fort Wayne, IN -- May 3, 2022] Kroger, its engineers and its fire recovery experts are cleaning up and evaluating the damage left by Monday’s fire at the grocer’s Southgate store. The value of the loss has not yet been determined.

Kroger appreciates the quick work by the Fort Wayne firefighters who not only put out the fire but also ensured all customers and store associates could safely exit the building at 218 E. Pettit Ave.

The Kroger team will continue to help investigators as they work to identify the person who ignited product on display inside the store.

“One person caused this chaos,” said Kroger division president Colleen Juergensen, “and while it is frustrating, we are comforted and thankful no one was hurt.”

All store associates remain employed, working at their store or at neighboring Fort Wayne stores.

Kroger is moving as quickly as possible to reopen the store and start serving customers again.