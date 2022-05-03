Premier Truck Rental to expand, add 65 jobs

Premier Truck Rental today announced plans to invest about $4.9 million to expand its current headquarters near Fort Wayne International Airport.

Company leaders also anticipate adding up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025, a news release from Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, said. Premier Truck currently has just more than 110 employees locally.

Premier Truck, which also goes by PTR, is a family-owned-and-operated provider of commercial vehicles and equipment rentals. Founded in 2014, the company's offerings range from customizable, job-specific work trucks to utility trailers designed for installing underground and overhead powerlines and fiber. Premier Truck serves clients across the U.S., including construction companies, investor-owned utilities, utility contractors, and wind and solar contractors.

Company leaders plan to expand the existing headquarters at 9138 Bluffton Road to accommodate a growing customer base.

Expansion plans include about 18,000 square feet of new warehouse space, 6,000 square feet of new office space, additional infrastructure to support the company's growing fleet of vehicles, some of which will be electric, and more. Work is estimated to be completed by June 2023.

“Our family has been in the northeast Indiana area and the rental business for over 30 years. We love the community here and are excited to continue to plant more roots and grow our footprint here locally,” said a statement from Adriene Horn, president at Premier Truck. “We've been fortunate to continue to experience a lot of growth, and this expansion will only leave more room to grow.”

lisagreen@jg.net