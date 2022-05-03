Indiana could join list of states banning abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana could join a growing list of states curtailing -- or outright banning -- abortion under an expected ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

State lawmakers in March asked Gov. Eric Holcomb to call a special session later this year depending on the court’s ruling. Now that a leak from the court shows the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, that special session is even more likely.

But Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t embrace action immediately on Tuesday. He released a statement that said, "Before further commenting on a leaked draft document out of the Supreme Court, like the rest of the country, I’ll wait to review the official and final decision they release on the matter in the few weeks and months ahead."

That is far different from U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd.

"I am praying that the disastrous Roe decision is overturned. The Supreme Court will finally have given a voice to the voiceless and to Hoosier voters and for the first time in 50 years, regular Americans will have a say in the most important moral and political issue of our time," he said. "I am again calling on Indiana legislatures and Governor Holcomb to convene a special session to pass pro-life legislation if Roe is overturned. This could be the most important victory for protecting the unborn in American history."

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the legitimacy of the draft ruling, which said abortion should have been left up to the states all along. But he said the proposed ruling doesn’t necessarily reflect the final opinion of the court or individual members.

He also promised an investigation into the leak, which threw the country into a tizzy late Monday night when Politico reported it.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Phil GiaQuinta of Fort Wayne said he is deeply troubled by the draft and the ramifications it could have on women all over the country.

"The result of losing 50 years of federal abortion protections means lawmakers and advocates at all levels of government must fight to maintain a woman’s right to choose," he said. "House Democrats will remain vigilant as we await a final decision from the court as Republicans urge the Governor for a special session. We cannot go backwards, especially as a state with some of the most abysmal maternal and infant health outcomes."

About a dozen states have passed so-called "trigger" laws that ban abortion if Roe is overturned, and a handful of states have abortion bans on the books that predated the 1973 Roe decision.

Indiana is a reliably Republican state that could join those states.

