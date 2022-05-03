Cyclist in Illinois Road crash dies

The cyclist injured in a Sunday night crash with a vehicle at Illinois Road and Timberlake Trail has died, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Tareq H. Abdel-Khaleq, 31, of Fort Wayne died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, the coroner's office said in a statement. His death is the 14th in traffic crashes in the county so far this year.

The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.