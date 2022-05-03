The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:48 pm

Cyclist in Illinois Road crash dies

The Journal Gazette

The cyclist injured in a Sunday night crash with a vehicle at Illinois Road and Timberlake Trail has died, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Tareq H. Abdel-Khaleq, 31, of Fort Wayne died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, the coroner's office said in a statement. His death is the 14th in traffic crashes in the county so far this year.

The crash remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.

 

 

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  