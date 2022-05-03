Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:40 pm
Driver killed in South Clinton Street crash identified as homicide victim
The Journal Gazette
A 31-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash at South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Boulevard on Sunday night, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Samia Ethel Hayes died from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the ninth homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Hayes was driving a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle about 7:35 p.m., and was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story