Driver killed in South Clinton Street crash identified as homicide victim

A 31-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash at South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Boulevard on Sunday night, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Samia Ethel Hayes died from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the ninth homicide of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Hayes was driving a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle about 7:35 p.m., and was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced, the statement said.

The crash remains under investigation by city police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.