Victim of Huntington County crash identified

A Hartford City woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle fatal collision in Huntington County on Monday evening, the county coroner said today.

Kelly J. Slusser, 58, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries suffered in the crash, Coroner Philip Zahm said in a statement.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. on Indiana 3 south of Markle, between County Road 200 South and County Road 300 South, state police at Fort Wayne have said.

The investigation by state police found that a car driven by Timothy J. Poole II, 22, of Muncie, was traveling south on Indiana 3 and for an unknown reason crossed left of center into the northbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with a vehicle driven north by Jeffery A. Slusser, 56, of Hartford City.

The Slussers' vehicle rolled over after impact and landed on its roof in the southbound lane, state police said.