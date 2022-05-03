Tuesday, May 03, 2022 1:20 pm
Victim of Huntington County crash identified
The Journal Gazette
A Hartford City woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle fatal collision in Huntington County on Monday evening, the county coroner said today.
Kelly J. Slusser, 58, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries suffered in the crash, Coroner Philip Zahm said in a statement.
The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. on Indiana 3 south of Markle, between County Road 200 South and County Road 300 South, state police at Fort Wayne have said.
The investigation by state police found that a car driven by Timothy J. Poole II, 22, of Muncie, was traveling south on Indiana 3 and for an unknown reason crossed left of center into the northbound lane, colliding nearly head-on with a vehicle driven north by Jeffery A. Slusser, 56, of Hartford City.
The Slussers' vehicle rolled over after impact and landed on its roof in the southbound lane, state police said.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story