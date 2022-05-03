Arson blamed in Huntington fire

Fire investigators in Huntington have determined arson as the cause of a blaze that damaged a vacant commercial building last week.

Huntington firefighters were called at 11:40 p.m. Thursday to the former H.K. Porter building at 1849 Sabine St. The building is now owned by the city of Huntington.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof and three sides of the building, Fire Chief Tony Johnson said.

The investigation is ongoing.