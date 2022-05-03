Motorist critical after crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries early today.

Officers responded to a call about 6:15 a.m. and found a gray vehicle smashed into a tree at Northcrest Shopping Center.

The driver was still behind the steering wheel and airbags were deployed, police said. The man was pinned inside and emergency responders removed him.

He was listed in serious condition, but his condition was later downgraded to life threatening by doctors at a hospital.