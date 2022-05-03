Verbatim: Premier Truck invests $5 million, to add 65 jobs

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. issued the following news release Tuesday, May 3, 2022 –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR) today announced plans to invest about $4.9 million in an expansion of its current headquarters near Fort Wayne International Airport. Company leaders also anticipate adding up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025.

Founded in 2014, PTR is a family-owned-and-operated provider of commercial vehicles and equipment rentals. PTR’s offerings range from customizable, job-specific work trucks to utility trailers designed for installing underground and overhead powerlines and fiber. PTR serves a wide variety of clients across the United States, including construction companies, investor-owned utilities, utility contractors, and wind and solar contractors.

Company leaders plan to expand PTR’s existing headquarters at 9138 Bluffton Rd. in Fort Wayne to accommodate the company’s growing customer base. Expansion plans include about 18,000 square feet of new warehouse space, 6,000 square feet of new office space, additional infrastructure to support the company’s growing fleet of vehicles, some of which will be electric, and more. Work is estimated to be completed by June 2023.

“Our family has been in the northeast Indiana area and the rental business for over 30 years. We love the community here and are excited to continue to plant more roots and grow our footprint here locally,” said Adriene Horn, president at PTR. “We’ve been fortunate to continue to experience a lot of growth, and this expansion will only leave more room to grow!”

PTR currently employs just over 110 team members in Fort Wayne. Company leaders will look to add new employees in various departments and across all skillsets. Interested candidates can learn more and apply on PTR’s careers webpage.

Rob Troxel, CEO of PTR, said, “We want our customers and employees to have a great experience. With this focus over the last eight years, we’ve been able to build a solid team and grow our business. We work hard and play hard!” Troxel also exclaimed, “Our team members have perks like happy hours, free onsite gym and personal training, education reimbursement, and more to come with this expansion. Come check us out if you’re looking for a new career opportunity!”

"The state’s robust manufacturing sector and our strong pipeline of talent make Indiana the perfect destination for job creators like Premier Truck Rental to grow and thrive," said Ann Lathrop, executive vice president of global investments for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “The company’s commitment to invest in the Ft. Wayne and Allen County community will support efforts across northeast Indiana to propel the region’s economy while creating even more quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.”

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the IEDC committed investment in PTR of up to $500,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits and up to $200,000 in conditional training grants. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and trained. Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance. Fort Wayne City Council also will consider tax phase-ins for PTR’s eligible real and personal (equipment) property investments.

“Having a local company expand its operations with more jobs and a significant financial investment is great news for our community,” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said. “Premier Truck Rental’s commitment to Fort Wayne is evident, and we’re excited for them as they continue to grow and succeed.”