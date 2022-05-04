Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Goslings search for a dry spot to rest next to their mother Tuesday afternoon while nestled in the grass at Shoaff Lake near the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. Previous Next Wednesday, May 04, 2022 1:00 am Staying close to momma goose Staying close to momma goose Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Higher turnout expected Reckless homicide charged in fatal Allen County rebrands with new seal, logo $135,000 in grants goes to Black firms Windows on the Riverfront Another Lilly grant to benefit Warsaw orthopedics Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education