Mike Durbin | The Journal Gazette Logan Eisenhauer, 2, watches a butterfly as sister Brielle, 4, looks on Wednesday at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory's Emergence: Live Butterfly Exhibit. Previous Next Thursday, May 05, 2022 1:00 am Nature comes to say hello Nature comes to say hello Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Wabash official topples 10-term legislator Holcomb waits for decision before calling legislature 13% turnout puts county with lowest in region Brown easily captures GOP commissioners nod Hershberger gets GOP sheriff nod Council picks firm for city agencies' shift Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education