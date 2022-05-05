Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Local artist Cecilia Dunifon paints a scene on glass windows Wednesday at the Hyde Brothers Booksellers on Wells Street. Previous Next Thursday, May 05, 2022 1:00 am Painting at the bookstore Painting at the bookstore Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Wabash official topples 10-term legislator Holcomb waits for decision before calling legislature 13% turnout puts county with lowest in region Brown easily captures GOP commissioners nod Hershberger gets GOP sheriff nod Council picks firm for city agencies' shift Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education