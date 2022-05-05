Jury convicts Lima man in firearms, drug distribution case

A Lima, Ohio man was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, transferring a firearm to a felon, and distribution of cocaine following a three-day jury trial, the U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne said tonight.



Timothy Cannon, 37, was on trial before District Court Judge Holly A. Brady, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said in a news release.



Cannon’s sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. Any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the judge after consideration of federal statutes and U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.



The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, and the Auburn Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery prosecuted the case.