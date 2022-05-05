Lutheran awarded rare heart-failure accreditation

Lutheran Hospital said today it is the first hospital in Indiana and one of just three nationwide to recently be awarded the Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services by the American College of Cardiology.

The College of Cardiology recognized Lutheran for its “demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure based on rigorous onsite review,” a news release said. That review included assessing the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients with heart failure through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care, clinical quality measures and other criteria.

In collaboration with the hospital’s Advanced Heart and Vascular Center, Lutheran Hospital has extended its commitment to care for the heart failure population beyond the acute hospital setting, the release said.

“The new ACC accreditation is an example of our continued commitment to innovation and the incorporation of best practices to provide patients with comprehensive, quality care through every step of their journey toward better heart-health,” said a statement from Dr. Asim Mohammed, an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist with Lutheran.

Heart failure is a chronic and progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs for blood and oxygen. Hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and are able to identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions, Lutheran said in its release.