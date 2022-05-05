Rail society to offer trips on Indiana Northeastern line

Local train enthusiasts will soon be able to enjoy passenger trips, educational programs and special events.

Beginning this year, the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society will operate a series of passenger train trips over the Indiana Northeastern, a 100-mile railroad line connecting Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society and Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company announced a partnership Thursday they said will contribute to the tourism economy and quality of life in the region.

Events will include excursions with Nickel Plate 765, a 1940s-era steam locomotive that has been restored. Other events will include historic locomotives and classic railroad passenger cars between July and October. A complete schedule and tickets will be available later in May and June.

Events will also be hosted in cooperation with the Little River Railroad, Norfolk & Western Business Car No. 300 Preservation Society, Steuben County Tourism Bureau and the city of Angola. Sponsors include Berne Apparel, JICI Construction and Trine University.

"Our railroad has helped drive the economy of this region since it was started to support local farmers," said Gale Shultz, president of the Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company. "We're hoping to not only shine a spotlight on our community with the popularity of the 765, but let the world know that the region and railroad are open for business."

Formally incorporated in 1992, the Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company has revitalized the former Wabash and New York Central railroad lines which had been abandoned by the 1990s. The Indiana Northeastern now sees more than 5,000 freight carloads a year, serves 25 industrial and agricultural industries in three states and supports more than 500 jobs, according to a news release.

The Indiana Northeastern Railroad Company maintains offices and a locomotive repair facility in South Milford and Hudson, respectively.