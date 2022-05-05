Verbatim: Texas company to acquire Ash Brokerage

Ash Brokerage posted the following on its website today:

DALLAS -- MAY 4, 2022 -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC (“Integrity”), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions in Dallas, Texas, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Ash Brokerage.

As part of the acquisition, Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed and the transaction is subject to receipt of regulatory approval.

“For over 50 years, Ash Brokerage has provided our customers with unparalleled support to help them feel secure in their future,” explained Jim Ash, Founder of Ash Brokerage. “Our heritage is well matched by Integrity's forward-thinking leadership and strong core values, which align so closely with our own."

"Working together will help all of us gain critical insights and achieve better outcomes for Americans. This partnership is special -- very special.”

Bryan W. Adams, co-founder and CEO of Integrity, applauds the deal.

“It is rare to find an organization with a 50-year track record of sustained excellence,” he said. “Ash Brokerage is a company that has continually focused on innovation."

In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms.