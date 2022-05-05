Frontier to close parts of Fort Wayne facility; 50 jobs lost

About 50 people will lose their jobs this summer when Frontier Communications closes portions of its Fort Wayne facility.

In an April 29 WARN letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Frontier said its "business needs have changed."

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date.

The letter said Frontier will close portions of its Fort Wayne facility at 8001 W. Jefferson Blvd. The decision affects 50 workers who will lose their jobs between June 30 and July 14.

"We are working with employees to apply for other roles at our company and to educate them on their eligibility for separation benefits," according to the letter written by Frontier Human Resources Director Andy Hoeppner.

The Indiana Brotherhood of Electrical Workers represents workers at the facility. Their separation benefits will be determined by collective bargaining agreements, the letter said.

